    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    06.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Monford 

    USS CURTIS WILBUR

    Fire Controlman 2nd Class Kade Nelson, left, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Jeremy Nazareno conduct routine maintenance on the loader of a Phalanx close-in weapons system (CIWS) onboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Jul. 19, 2024. USS Curtis Wilbur is underway in the 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2024 16:23
    Photo ID: 8492980
    VIRIN: 240619-N-GZ228-1069
    Resolution: 5401x8102
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jesse Monford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    USNavy
    AlwaysReady

