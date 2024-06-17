Fire Controlman 2nd Class Kade Nelson, left, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Jeremy Nazareno conduct routine maintenance on the loader of a Phalanx close-in weapons system (CIWS) onboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Jul. 19, 2024. USS Curtis Wilbur is underway in the 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford)

