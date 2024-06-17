Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Langley tours the venue for African Chiefs of Defense Conference [Image 1 of 6]

    Gen. Langley tours the venue for African Chiefs of Defense Conference

    GABORONE, BOTSWANA

    06.23.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Addysyn Tobar 

    U.S. Africa Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, Commander, U.S. Africa Command, tours the African Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD) venue, in Gaborone, Botswana, June 22, 2024. 

    ACHOD 2024 brings together Chiefs of Defense from 35 African countries, the U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, representatives from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Naval Forces Africa, Special Operations Command Africa, U.S. Air Forces Africa, and U.S. Army Africa in Gaborone, Botswana. Cohosted between the Botswana Defence Force and U.S. Africa Command, ACHOD provides an opportunity for senior military officials from across Africa to discuss topics such as counter terrorism, collaboration in crisis response, and the importance of civilian and military relations.
    (U.S. Marine photo by Cpl Addysyn Tobar)

    TAGS

    Botswana
    AFRICOM
    BDF
    African Chiefs of Defense conference
    ACHOD24
    ACHOD

