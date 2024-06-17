USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Vertical Replenishment at Sea

240618-N-NF288-373 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 18, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE-8) during bilateral operations with Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Montreal (FFH 336) in the South China Sea, June 18, 2024. Combined operations such as this are intended to improve interoperability between allied navies and support a free and open Indo-Pacific. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

