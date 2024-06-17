Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Vertical Replenishment at Sea [Image 12 of 19]

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Vertical Replenishment at Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240618-N-NF288-259 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 18, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), right, conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE-8) left, during bilateral operations with Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Montreal (FFH 336) in the South China Sea, June 18, 2024. Combined operations such as this are intended to improve interoperability between allied navies and support a free and open Indo-Pacific. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2024 01:03
    Photo ID: 8492489
    VIRIN: 240618-N-NF288-9247
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Vertical Replenishment at Sea [Image 19 of 19], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Vertical Replenishment at Sea
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Vertical Replenishment at Sea
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Vertical Replenishment at Sea
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Vertical Replenishment at Sea
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Vertical Replenishment at Sea
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Vertical Replenishment at Sea
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Vertical Replenishment at Sea
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Vertical Replenishment at Sea
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Vertical Replenishment at Sea
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Vertical Replenishment at Sea
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Vertical Replenishment at Sea
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Vertical Replenishment at Sea
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Vertical Replenishment at Sea
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Vertical Replenishment at Sea
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Vertical Replenishment at Sea
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Vertical Replenishment at Sea
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Vertical Replenishment at Sea
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Vertical Replenishment at Sea
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Vertical Replenishment at Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Canada #HMCS #Monteral #noble #wolverine #bilateral

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT