Navy Medicine Deputy Surgeon General visits 2nd Dental Battalion

240605-N-XW717-1002 CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (June 5, 2024) Cmdr. Diane Vo, a prosthodontist with 2nd Dental Battalion, discusses force readiness with U.S. Navy Deputy Surgeon General Rear Adm. Rick Freedman, during a tour of the command at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, June 5. The visit was an opportunity for Navy Medicine leadership to meet personnel, discuss challenges, and to recognize top performers. (U.S. Navy photo by Gloria Kwizera)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2024 08:24
|Photo ID:
|8491827
|VIRIN:
|240605-N-XW717-1002
|Resolution:
|1361x1021
|Size:
|259.61 KB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
