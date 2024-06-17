240605-N-XW717-1001 CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (June 5, 2024) Lt. Natalie Nuckoll shares her experience in the Navy with U.S. Navy Deputy Surgeon General Rear Adm. Rick Freedman, during a coin presentation at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, June 5. Nuckolls was recognized as the 2023 Weeden E. Osborne Memorial Award recipient for her outstanding work and achievements while serving with 2nd Dental Battalion and Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 8. The visit was an opportunity for Navy Medicine leadership to meet personnel, discuss challenges, and to recognize top performers. (U.S. Navy photo by Gloria Kwizera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2024 Date Posted: 06.22.2024 08:24 Photo ID: 8491828 VIRIN: 240605-N-XW717-1001 Resolution: 1493x1120 Size: 259.71 KB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Medicine Deputy Surgeon General visits 2nd Dental Battalion [Image 2 of 2], by Gloria Kwizera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.