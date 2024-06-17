Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Medicine Deputy Surgeon General visits 2nd Dental Battalion [Image 2 of 2]

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Gloria Kwizera 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    240605-N-XW717-1001 CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (June 5, 2024) Lt. Natalie Nuckoll shares her experience in the Navy with U.S. Navy Deputy Surgeon General Rear Adm. Rick Freedman, during a coin presentation at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, June 5. Nuckolls was recognized as the 2023 Weeden E. Osborne Memorial Award recipient for her outstanding work and achievements while serving with 2nd Dental Battalion and Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 8. The visit was an opportunity for Navy Medicine leadership to meet personnel, discuss challenges, and to recognize top performers. (U.S. Navy photo by Gloria Kwizera)

    This work, Navy Medicine Deputy Surgeon General visits 2nd Dental Battalion [Image 2 of 2], by Gloria Kwizera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combat Logistics Battalion 8
    Navy Medicine
    Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune
    2d Dental Battalion
    Lieutenant Junior Grade Weeden E. Osborne Dental Clinic

