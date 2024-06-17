Navy Medicine Deputy Surgeon General visits 2nd Dental Battalion

240605-N-XW717-1001 CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (June 5, 2024) Lt. Natalie Nuckoll shares her experience in the Navy with U.S. Navy Deputy Surgeon General Rear Adm. Rick Freedman, during a coin presentation at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, June 5. Nuckolls was recognized as the 2023 Weeden E. Osborne Memorial Award recipient for her outstanding work and achievements while serving with 2nd Dental Battalion and Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 8. The visit was an opportunity for Navy Medicine leadership to meet personnel, discuss challenges, and to recognize top performers. (U.S. Navy photo by Gloria Kwizera)
