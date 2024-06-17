Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. 7th Fleet – Philippine Navy Staff Talks [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. 7th Fleet – Philippine Navy Staff Talks

    PHILIPPINES

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charles Oki  

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    240621-N-SF508-1152 MANILA, Philippines (June 21, 2024) – Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, center right, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, speaks with Philippine Navy Rear Adm. Renato David, Commander, Philippine Fleet, during U.S. – Philippines Staff Talks aboard the 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) during a port visit to Manila, Philippines, June 21, 2024. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles Oki)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.22.2024 00:55
    Photo ID: 8491675
    VIRIN: 240621-N-SF508-1152
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 903.97 KB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. 7th Fleet – Philippine Navy Staff Talks [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Charles Oki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. 7th Fleet – Philippine Navy Staff Talks
    U.S. 7th Fleet – Philippine Navy Staff Talks
    U.S. 7th Fleet – Philippine Navy Staff Talks
    U.S. 7th Fleet – Philippine Navy Staff Talks
    U.S. 7th Fleet – Philippine Navy Staff Talks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Blue Ridge
    Philippines
    C7F
    allies and partners

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT