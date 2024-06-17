U.S. 7th Fleet – Philippine Navy Staff Talks

240620-N-SF508-1087 MANILA, Philippines (June 20, 2024) – Lt. Jamie Moroney, assigned to Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, speaks with members of the Philippine Navy during U.S. – Philippines Staff Talks aboard the 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) during a port visit to Manila, Philippines, June 20, 2024. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles Oki)

