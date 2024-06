U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Second Class Brian Bodling, a crew member of U.S. Coast Guard Station Annapolis, educates kayakers on paddle craft safety in Annapolis, Maryland on June 20, 2024. Bodling provided the kayakers with safety tips, such as marking paddle craft and wearing a lifejacket at all times on the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Third Class Christopher Bokum)

