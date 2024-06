U.S. Coast Guard Seaman Carson Abram, a crewmember at USCG Station Annapolis, educates kayakers along Spa Cree in Annapolis Harbor, Maryland on June 20, 2024. Abram was one of four crewmembers aboard a 29-foot response boat small conducting a security patrol. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Bokum)

