Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Amy Carlo: Naval Branch Health Clinic Fallon Nurse Making a Difference [Image 1 of 2]

    Amy Carlo: Naval Branch Health Clinic Fallon Nurse Making a Difference

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adwoa Dwamena 

    Naval Health Clinic Lemoore

    Amy Carlo is Naval Health Clinic Lemoore’s Staff Spotlight person of the week. Carlo, a clinical nurse at Naval Branch Health Clinic Fallon, Nevada. Commanding Officer and Director Capt. Aaron Werbel presents Carlo with the clinic's DAISY award. (U.S. Navy Photo by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Adwoa Dwamena/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 18:57
    Photo ID: 8491349
    VIRIN: 240617-N-YN631-6184
    Resolution: 960x640
    Size: 129.05 KB
    Location: FALLON, NEVADA, US
    Hometown: FALLON, NEVADA, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Amy Carlo: Naval Branch Health Clinic Fallon Nurse Making a Difference [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Adwoa Dwamena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Amy Carlo: Naval Branch Health Clinic Fallon Nurse Making a Difference
    Amy Carlo: Naval Branch Health Clinic Fallon Nurse Making a Difference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Amy Carlo: Naval Branch Health Clinic Fallon Nurse Making a Difference

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Patient Care
    DAISY Award
    Staff Spotlight
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Fallon
    NHC Lemoore

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT