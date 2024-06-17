Amy Carlo: Naval Branch Health Clinic Fallon Nurse Making a Difference

Amy Carlo is Naval Health Clinic Lemoore’s (NHCL) Staff Spotlight person of the week. Carlo, a clinical nurse at Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) Fallon, Nevada has served the community at Naval Air Station Fallon since December 2019.



Originally from San Antonio, Texas, Carlo joined the U.S. Navy in 1998 and served honorably for five years. Carlo even has Lemoore connections; her and her active-duty husband were stationed at NAS Lemoore during the time she received her nursing degree. They transferred out of Lemoore in 2016, to Fallon, Nevada where they made their forever home.



Carlo's nursing experience spans over 14 years, including nearly a decade in the emergency department. In her role as a clinical nurse, Carlo supports all medical providers and nurses affiliated with NBHC Fallon. Her responsibilities extend beyond nursing, and she is dedicated to providing comprehensive patient care.



Carlo is a team player and assists departments when they need her help. You can find her in the immunizations department ensuring timely and accurate administration of vaccines. She also educates and trains hospital corpsmen on various medical tasks such as intravenous insertions. She can also be found helping the laboratory department with challenging blood draws.



"Ms. Carlo does an exceptional job of caring for Sailors and beneficiaries aboard NAS Fallon by providing quick, effective diagnosis and treatment for a wide variety of medical conditions," said Capt. Thomas Murphy, officer-in-charge of NBHC Fallon. "She is an integral part of the team whose positive impact is felt on a daily basis."



In recognition of her exemplary service, Carlo received the NHCL 2024 Spring DAISY Award, a special recognition award for nurses. Her nomination came from a local Navy family who praised Carlo for her care and compassion, turning their children’s fear of medical visits into a positive experience.



The family who nominated Carlo for the DAISY award expressed their gratitude in a heartfelt letter. They wrote, "Our kids had a pretty traumatic experience with a doctor off base when we moved to Fallon. After that, we had to navigate a lot of fear and anxiety whenever we had to take them to the doctors’ office. After we transitioned them to the base clinic, my kids became very familiar with Nurse Amy."



The family visited the clinic many times over the course of a year due to various illnesses. "Our kids hate being sick, but they no longer hate going to the doctor in large part because of Nurse Amy. She spends time with them, knows their hobbies, and gets on their level," the family added.

Carlo’s spotlight recognition and the DAISY award speak volumes about her dedication to her profession and her compassion for her patients. Her story is a shining example of the difference that health care professionals can make in their communities.



“With over 14 years of nursing experience, including nearly a decade in the emergency department, I now serve as a clinical nurse,” said Carlo. “While I continue to learn and grow, I thrive as a team player, collaborating seamlessly with others. My passion lies in encouraging fellow colleagues to persevere, overcome discouragement, and find happiness in their work. And, of course, I always keep work-life balance in mind.”



Carlo is currently enrolled full-time in the Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program at Chamberlain University, specializing in Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner. In the future she would like to continue to help care for the mental health needs of service members and their families, particularly in rural areas.



Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Fallon/Naval Branch Health Clinic Fallon, Nevada is a unit of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore/Naval Health Clinic Lemoore, California. The medical unit in Fallon provides outpatient medical care to active-duty service members and its dependents assigned to, and within a 30-mile radius of, Naval Air Station Fallon. The clinic’s mission is to advance the readiness and health of our warfighters and beneficiaries and invest in our people and partnerships.

