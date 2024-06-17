Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALS Graduation Class 24-E [Image 4 of 4]

    ALS Graduation Class 24-E

    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Shaun Combs 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black presents the John Levitow Award to the recipient Senior Airman Gracie Roady, Commander Support Staff with the 11th Space Warning Squadron, at Heritage Eagle Bend Golf Club, Aurora, Colorado, June 14, 2024. The John Levitow Award is the highest honor bestowed upon an Airman Leadership School graduate. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Shaun Combs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 17:24
    Photo ID: 8491219
    VIRIN: 240613-X-VL755-1013
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 21.38 MB
    Location: AURORA, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    GALLERY

