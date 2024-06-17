ALS Graduation Class 24-E

Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black presents the John Levitow Award to the recipient Senior Airman Gracie Roady, Commander Support Staff with the 11th Space Warning Squadron, at Heritage Eagle Bend Golf Club, Aurora, Colorado, June 14, 2024. The John Levitow Award is the highest honor bestowed upon an Airman Leadership School graduate. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Shaun Combs)

