    ALS Graduation Class 24-E [Image 3 of 4]

    ALS Graduation Class 24-E

    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Shaun Combs 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black and the official party proceed to their table at the Airman Leadership School Class 24-E graduation at Heritage Eagle Bend Golf Club, Aurora, Colorado, June 14, 2024. SEAC Black was the guest speaker and shared insights regarding the importance of the NCO tier of Airmen and what leading by example truly means. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Shaun Combs)

