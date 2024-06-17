Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    90 MW honors 24E6 selects [Image 3 of 6]

    90 MW honors 24E6 selects

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post 

    90th Missile Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Taylor Lewis, noncommissioned officer in charge of 90th Missile Wing Protocol, sings the national anthem at a Technical Sergeant release party on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, June 18, 2024. The release party recognized and celebrated the 63 Mighty Ninety Airmen who will be promoting to Technical Sergeant during the 24E6 promotion cycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 90 MW honors 24E6 selects [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    promotion
    Tech Sgt
    AFGSC
    90th MW
    Mighty Ninety
    24000000

