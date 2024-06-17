Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    90 MW honors 24E6 selects [Image 1 of 6]

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post 

    90th Missile Wing

    Mementos wait to be picked up by the 90th Missile Wing Technical Sergeants selects during a Technical Sergeant release party on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, June 18, 2024. The release party recognized and celebrated the 63 Mighty Ninety Airmen who will be promoting to Technical Sergeant during the 24E6 promotion cycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

    This work, 90 MW honors 24E6 selects [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

