240613-Z-NR739-1416

U.S. Air Force 177th Civil Engineers Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team technicians and 70th Combat Engineer Battalion of the National Guard of the Republic of Cyprus EOD technicians ride in a U.S. Army National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk from Fort Dix June 13, 2024, at the 177th Fighter Wing, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. 177th Civil Engineers Squadron EOD technicians and 70CEB EOD technicians rode in the Blackhawk during a familiarization flight under the State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hunter Hires)

