    EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Hunter Hires 

    177th Fighter Wing - NJ Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force 177th Civil Engineers Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team technicians and 70th Combat Engineer Battalion of the National Guard of the Republic of Cyprus EOD technicians ride in a U.S. Army National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk from Fort Dix June 13, 2024, at the 177th Fighter Wing, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. 177th Civil Engineers Squadron EOD technicians and 70CEB EOD technicians rode in the Blackhawk during a familiarization flight under the State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hunter Hires)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 12:44
    Photo ID: 8490271
    VIRIN: 240613-Z-NR739-1416
    Resolution: 7259x4840
    Size: 16.55 MB
    Location: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240613-Z-NR739-1416 [Image 63 of 63], by SSgt Hunter Hires, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    State Partnership Program
    USAF
    EOD
    177th Fighter Wing
    NJANG
    Cyprus

