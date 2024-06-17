177th Fighter Wing Hosts Cyprus National Guard For State Partnership Program

Photo By Staff Sgt. Hunter Hires | 1st. Sgt. Akakios Pelekanos, right, and 1st. Lt. Andreas Pavlou, both 70th Combat...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Hunter Hires | 1st. Sgt. Akakios Pelekanos, right, and 1st. Lt. Andreas Pavlou, both 70th Combat Engineer Battalion of the National Guard of the Republic of Cyprus explosive ordnance disposal team technicians, prepare small explosive charges for detonation June 11, 2024, at the Warren Grove Gunnery Range, Warren Grove, New Jersey. The Cypriot national guardsmen and the 177th Civil Engineers Squadron EOD team detonated the explosives during a training event that simulated clearing a runway of explosives dropped by enemy forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hunter Hires) see less | View Image Page

ATLANTIC CITY AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, New Jersey (JUNE 14, 2024) - Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team technicians with the 70th Combat Engineer Battalion (70th CEB) of the National Guard of the Republic of Cyprus visited the 177th Fighter Wing under the New Jersey National Guard’s State Partnership Program June 4 - 14, 2024.



The 70th CEB EOD technicians and 177th Civil Engineer Squadron (177th CES) EOD team technicians observed numerous exhibitions and participated in a variety of exercises, which would normally fall under a U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal team’s field of responsibility.



“There are four initiatives to the State Partnership Program,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. David Bernal, 177th CES EOD team leader. “There’s Intelligence, Cyber, Non-Commisioned officer development and EOD.”



During their visit, the Cypriot and American EOD technicians exchanged not only differences in their culture, but differences in their tactics and techniques within their shared field.

“I believe it [the State Partnership Program] will enhance their response capabilities and give them a greater understanding of the EOD mission sets,” said Master Sgt. Phillip Douglass, 177th CES EOD team flight chief.



The 177th CES EOD team exhibited several examples of these mission sets, including counter-improvised explosive device operations, unexploded ordnance clearance and render-safe procedures, x-ray interpretation skills, night operations and air base recovery after simulated attack. They also experienced demonstrations of rapid explosive hazard mitigation, disposal of unserviceable munitions, exploitation of first-found ordnance, Category A. incident response, defense support to civil authorities with the Atlantic City Police Department bomb squad, a ride in a U.S. Army National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., and the retirement ceremony of Senior Master Sgt. David Niedzwiadek, the 177th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight superintendent.



“I think [the State Partnership Program] will guide some decision-making as they continue to grow their EOD battalion over the next several years,” said Douglass.