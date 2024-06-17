721 CRS participates in Exercise Valiant Shield

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan Prado and Tech. Sgt. Brandon Lightner, 721st Contingency Response Squadron aerial porters, adjust a forklift during Exercise Valiant Shield at Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Hachinohe Air Base, June 12, 2024. Valiant Shield is a multinational, biennial field training exercise focused on integrating interoperability training in a multi-domain environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins)

