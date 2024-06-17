Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    721 CRS participates in Exercise Valiant Shield [Image 7 of 9]

    721 CRS participates in Exercise Valiant Shield

    HACHINOHE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Bluett, 721st Contingency Response Squadron aerial porter, adjusts a forklift during Exercise Valiant Shield at Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Hachinohe Air Base, June 12, 2024. Valiant Shield is a multinational, biennial field training exercise focused on integrating interoperability training in a multi-domain environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins)

    This work, 721 CRS participates in Exercise Valiant Shield [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

