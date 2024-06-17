U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Bluett, 721st Contingency Response Squadron aerial porter, adjusts a forklift during Exercise Valiant Shield at Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Hachinohe Air Base, June 12, 2024. Valiant Shield is a multinational, biennial field training exercise focused on integrating interoperability training in a multi-domain environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 12:46
|Photo ID:
|8490266
|VIRIN:
|240612-F-XJ149-1695
|Resolution:
|6314x5504
|Size:
|5.71 MB
|Location:
|HACHINOHE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 721 CRS participates in Exercise Valiant Shield [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT