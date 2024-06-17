U.S. Marine veteran Joseph Bond accomplished his lifelong goal and graduated high school at 72 years old on June 13, 2024. Bond enlisted in the Marine Corps at 17 years old before graduating high school and made a promise to his mother before she passed away that he would finish school. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christian Cortez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2024 Date Posted: 06.21.2024 09:40 Photo ID: 8489782 VIRIN: 240613-M-VU488-1003 Resolution: 2956x1971 Size: 4.04 MB Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Promise to Learn [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.