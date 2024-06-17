Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Promise to Learn [Image 1 of 2]

    A Promise to Learn

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine veteran Joseph Bond accomplished his lifelong goal and graduated high school at 72 years old on June 13, 2024. Bond enlisted in the Marine Corps at 17 years old before graduating high school and made a promise to his mother before she passed away that he would finish school. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christian Cortez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 09:40
    Photo ID: 8489781
    VIRIN: 240613-M-VU488-1001
    Resolution: 6792x4528
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Promise to Learn [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Promise to Learn
    A Promise to Learn

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Promise to Learn

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine
    Learning
    Parris Island
    Vietnam
    marine Corps
    Schoo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT