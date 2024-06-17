U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Breanna Boykin, 316th Training Squadron instructor, sings The Star-Spangled Banner at the Foster Communications Coliseum, San Angelo, Texas, April 17, 2024. Boykin sang the national anthem to kick off the annual military appreciation night hosted by the San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo Association. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman James Salellas)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 09:20
|Photo ID:
|8489743
|VIRIN:
|240418-F-NY202-2768
|Resolution:
|3641x2423
|Size:
|857.78 KB
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
