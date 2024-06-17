Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow attends 2024 San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo Military Appreciation Night [Image 1 of 2]

    Goodfellow attends 2024 San Angelo Stock Show &amp; Rodeo Military Appreciation Night

    SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Airman James Salellas 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Moody stands at the position of attention representing the Army during the service branch spotlight portion of the Military Appreciation Night of the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo at Foster Communications Coliseum, San Angelo, Texas, April 17, 2024. People in attendance stood and cheered as every branch on Goodfellow was announced as part of the spotlight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman James Salellas)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 09:20
    Photo ID: 8489742
    VIRIN: 240418-F-NY202-1030
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.75 MB
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goodfellow attends 2024 San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo Military Appreciation Night [Image 2 of 2], by Amn James Salellas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rodeo
    San Angelo
    Military Appreciation
    AETC

