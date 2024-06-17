U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Moody stands at the position of attention representing the Army during the service branch spotlight portion of the Military Appreciation Night of the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo at Foster Communications Coliseum, San Angelo, Texas, April 17, 2024. People in attendance stood and cheered as every branch on Goodfellow was announced as part of the spotlight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman James Salellas)

