Pittsburgh Touch-A-Truck

A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier, with the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), helps a child enter a Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) 5-Ton Tractor Truck at the Touch-A-Truck: Sea, Land, Air and Space Expo at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, on June 15, 2024.

This expo is for members of the local community to converse with U.S. service members and get hands-on experience with numerous vehicles, ranging from trucks to aircraft from all branches of the U.S. military.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Cherish Little)

