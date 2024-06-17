Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pittsburgh Touch-A-Truck

    Pittsburgh Touch-A-Truck

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Spc. Cherish Little 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Nick Yackovich, a detective with the Allegheny County Police, right, helps a child don a tactical vest at the Touch-A-Truck: Sea, Land, Air and Space Expo at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, PA., June 15, 2024.
    This expo is for members of the local community to converse with U.S. service members and get hands-on experience with numerous vehicles, ranging from trucks to aircraft from all branches of the U.S. military.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Cherish Little)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 08:07
    Photo ID: 8489638
    VIRIN: 240615-A-XE056-1204
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.88 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, Pittsburgh Touch-A-Truck, by SPC Cherish Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pittsburgh Touch-A-Truck

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Pittsburgh International Airport
    Community Engagement
    Touch a Truck

