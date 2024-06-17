Jae Kim, outgoing deputy garrison manager, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, addresses attendees during his farewell dinner at the Rheinlander Community Center in Baumholder, Germany, June 11.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 05:06
|Photo ID:
|8489454
|VIRIN:
|240611-A-JM046-5393
|Resolution:
|4830x3864
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, “Keep showing up:” USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s deputy garrison manager’s farewell message to the workforce [Image 5 of 5], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
“Keep showing up:” USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s deputy garrison manager’s farewell message to the workforce
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT