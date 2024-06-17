“Keep showing up:” USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s deputy garrison manager’s farewell message to the workforce

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – On June 11, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz employees gathered at the Rheinlander Community Center on Smith Barracks to bid farewell to the outgoing deputy garrison manager, Jae Kim.



Kim, who has served in this role since December 2020, will soon begin his next assignment at the Pentagon, working for the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy, and Environment – Installation Housing and Partnership Office.



"I want to thank each and every one of you for being here today," he said. "It has truly been a privilege to be part of this wonderful community for 3.5 years."



Kim emphasized the importance of departments working together to achieve common goals and supporting each other consistently.



"People who show up for events, for causes they believe in, and for people they care about – that's what life is all about. Ultimately, we all cherish when others show up for us."



He praised the Baumholder community for its active participation and encouraged continued cooperation.



"Every major unit in Baumholder, participating and showing up at events, is what makes this community great. I hope everyone will continue to work together, help each other, and support each other's initiatives."



Col. Reid Furman, the USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander, also addressed the attendees, commending Kim's dedication and impact.



"Leaders often talk about relationships, and Jae exemplifies this,” Furman said. “His 3.5 years of engaged and invested leadership have greatly benefited our community. Wherever you go in Baumholder – whether it may be the Child Development Center, the schools, the auto skills shop, or ACS – they know Jae because he’s always present, building a special bond with the community."



Furman expressed his gratitude for Kim’s service and dedication to the Rheinland-Pfalz community.



"Thank you, Jae, for what you have built here,” he said, “but most of all, for what you are passing on."



