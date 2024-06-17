Thomas Soto, a police officer in Puerto Rico, poses for a photo with the flag of Puerto Rico on Nov. 12, 2022, Arecibo, Puerto Rico. Soto had worked as a police officer for Puerto Rico for 15 years prior to joining the U.S. Army. (courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.12.2022 Date Posted: 06.21.2024 03:28 Photo ID: 8489407 VIRIN: 240610-A-A5007-2093 Resolution: 1080x1920 Size: 103.51 KB Location: ARECIBO, PR Hometown: ARECIBO, PR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Soldier built from challenges [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.