    A Soldier built from challenges [Image 1 of 2]

    A Soldier built from challenges

    ARECIBO, PUERTO RICO

    11.12.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Thomas Soto, a police officer in Puerto Rico, poses for a photo with the flag of Puerto Rico on Nov. 12, 2022, Arecibo, Puerto Rico. Soto had worked as a police officer for Puerto Rico for 15 years prior to joining the U.S. Army. (courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 03:28
    Photo ID: 8489407
    VIRIN: 240610-A-A5007-2093
    Resolution: 1080x1920
    Size: 103.51 KB
    Location: ARECIBO, PR
    Hometown: ARECIBO, PR
