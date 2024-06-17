A Soldier built from challenges

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Spc. Thomas Soto, poses for a photo after completing his graduation of his...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Spc. Thomas Soto, poses for a photo after completing his graduation of his advanced individual training (AIT) class June 30, 2023, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Soldiers go through AIT after completing basic combat training where they become qualified in their respective military occupational specialty. (courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

BAUCAU, Timor-Leste – Rising to the challenge, U.S. Army Spc. Thomas Soto, an engineer with the 523rd Engineer Support Company, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, is a prime example of how there is always time to follow a new path.



Soto was born and raised in Arecibo, Puerto Rico. As he grew, he became infatuated with the psychology of humans and pursued those interests. He studied and earned a bachelor’s in criminology. With this degree, Soto decided to become a police officer. He worked in the streets of Puerto Rico and stayed with that career for 15 years, but that soon came to a halt.



Soto felt unsatisfied and wanted to experience more. One night, while on patrol, he called a local recruiter.



“I wanted (to do) something different. I called the Army recruiter and said, ‘I’m 34 years old; what do I need to do to join?’ and the recruiter got me into the Army in a month,” said Soto. “I was tired of being a police officer and needed to do something different.”



On Jan. 6, 2023, Soto enlisted in the U.S. Army. Breaking away from his past life as a cop, Soto chose to work as a Horizontal Construction Engineer. Soto wanted to challenge himself and shift his life in a new direction, but Soto quickly found a hurdle while joining. He didn’t understand English very well.



“I didn’t know much English and had to learn by watching others and what they do,” said Soto. “I learned little by little, but I am still learning now.”



Despite the challenge, Soto graduated and the Army stationed him at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 4, 2023. There, Soto grew and honed his engineering skills . Due to the age difference from his peers and the language barrier, Soto struggled to find a sense of camaraderie many other Soldiers found for themselves.



“He (Soto) always had a great work ethic and always pushed himself. I know he struggles with the language barriers, but that doesn’t stop him from doing all he can,” said 1st Lt. Brenna Pyatt, the officer in charge of the range construction project during Dalan Ba Dame 2024, with the 523rd Engineer Company, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command.



On June 5, 2024, Soto began his mission in Timor-Leste. He and a platoon of Soldiers with the 84th Engineer Battalion were Tasked to support the exercise Dalan Ba Dame 2024. Their mission was to construct a 100-meter range for the Falintil Forcas de Timor-Leste.



In Timor-Leste, Soto finally found professional satisfaction. While he worked on the construction site, Soto realized that he was bonding with those around him. The F-FDTL soldiers and the U.S. Army engineers he worked with showed him a place where he could thrive. The challenge he sought after presented itself and he conquered it.



“I love being able to work together on the site and knowing my friends better,” said Soto, “I am happy because we are making them (F-FDTL) stronger and we are doing something good. It wasn’t easy, and I am happy to do it.”