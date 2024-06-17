CLB- 31 conducts Valkyrie Medical Training

U.S Navy hospital corpsmen with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, practice medical care training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 20, 2024. The Valkyrie program allows sailors to practice blood transfusion procedures on a simulated casualty in a tactical field care environment. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pvt. Skilah Sanchez)

