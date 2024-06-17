Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLB- 31 conducts Valkyrie Medical Training [Image 4 of 6]

    CLB- 31 conducts Valkyrie Medical Training

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.19.2024

    Photo by Pvt. Skilah Sanchez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S Navy hospital corpsman Dylan Widmer, left, with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, practices medical care training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 20, 2024. The Valkyrie program allows sailors to practice blood transfusion procedures on a simulated casualty in a tactical field care environment. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pvt. Skilah Sanchez)

