ESL Attends Australian NIDP Graduation Ceremony

CAIRNS, Queensland, Australia (June 13, 2024) – Senior leadership assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) attend Australia’s Navy Indigenous Development Program (NIDP) graduation ceremony during a scheduled port call in Cairns, Queensland, Australia, June 13. NIDP is a 21-week program tailored for Australia’s indigenous population, and provides skills for education, training, and employment pathways in the Royal Australian Navy. Cairns is Emory. S Land’s second port since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)

