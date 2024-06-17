Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESL Attends Australian NIDP Graduation Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    ESL Attends Australian NIDP Graduation Ceremony

    AUSTRALIA

    12.31.2008

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    CAIRNS, Queensland, Australia (June 13, 2024) – Senior leadership assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) attend Australia’s Navy Indigenous Development Program (NIDP) graduation ceremony, during a scheduled port call in Cairns, Queensland, Australia, June 13. NIDP is a 21-week program tailored for Australia’s indigenous population, and provides skills for education, training, and employment pathways in the Royal Australian Navy. Cairns is Emory. S Land’s second port since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)

