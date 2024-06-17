Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ESL Sailor Reenlist Aboard RAN Vessel [Image 3 of 3]

    ESL Sailor Reenlist Aboard RAN Vessel

    AUSTRALIA

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Darek Leary 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    CAIRNS, Queensland, Australia (June 12, 2024) -- Machinist’s Mate (Auxiliary) 2nd Class Isaiah Campbell, center, Cmdr. Derek Fletcher, right, both assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), and Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Lt. Cmdr. Kelly Williams, RAN hydrographic survey ship HMAS Leeuwin’s (A 245) executive officer, pose for a photo after Campbell reenlisted aboard HMAS Leeuwin (A 245) while it is moored alongside Emory S. Land in Cairns, Australia, June 12. Cairns is Emory S. Land’s second port since it departed for deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 00:54
    Photo ID: 8489323
    VIRIN: 240612-N-MH959-3044
    Resolution: 5943x3962
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: AU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ESL Sailor Reenlist Aboard RAN Vessel [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ESL Sailor Reenlist Aboard RAN Vessel
    ESL Sailor Reenlist Aboard RAN Vessel
    ESL Sailor Reenlist Aboard RAN Vessel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT