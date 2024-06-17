ESL Sailor Reenlist Aboard RAN Vessel

CAIRNS, Queensland, Australia (June 12, 2024) -- Machinist’s Mate (Auxiliary) 2nd Class Isaiah Campbell, right, shakes hands with Ensign Andrew Johnson, both assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), after reenlisting aboard Royal Australian Navy (RAN) hydrographic survey ship HMAS Leeuwin (A 245) while it is moored alongside Emory S. Land in Cairns, Australia, June 12. Cairns is Emory S. Land’s second port since it departed for deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)

