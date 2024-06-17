RAN, ESL Temporary Duty Assignment Meeting

BANDA SEA (May 25, 2024) Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) hold a meeting with their Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Fleet Support Unit (FSU) counterparts to discuss temporary duty assignment of U.S. Navy Sailors to the RAN FSU detachment in Australia, May 25. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gregory A. Pickett II)

