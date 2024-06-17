Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAN, ESL Temporary Duty Assignment Meeting [Image 3 of 3]

    RAN, ESL Temporary Duty Assignment Meeting

    BANDA SEA

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Pickett II 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    BANDA SEA (May 25, 2024) –Royal Australian Navy (RAN) LEUT Joseph Melbin, officer in charge of the RAN Fleet Support Unit (FSU) detachment assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), speaks with Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), during a meeting to discuss temporary duty assignment of U.S. Navy Sailors to the RAN FSU detachment in Australia, May 25. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gregory A. Pickett II)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 00:23
    Photo ID: 8489292
    VIRIN: 240525-N-SF230-1045
    Resolution: 6720x4200
    Size: 981.72 KB
    Location: BANDA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAN, ESL Temporary Duty Assignment Meeting [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Gregory Pickett II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RAN, ESL Temporary Duty Assignment Meeting
    RAN, ESL Temporary Duty Assignment Meeting
    RAN, ESL Temporary Duty Assignment Meeting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT