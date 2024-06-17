Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Familiarization with Powerlifting for DoD Warrior Games 2024 [Image 3 of 4]

    Familiarization with Powerlifting for DoD Warrior Games 2024

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Emilie Lenglain 

    DoD Warrior Games

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Lydia Bearanger, an athlete with Team Marine Corps, lifts a weighted barbell in preparation for the next day’s competition taking place at the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, June 20, 2024. The Warrior Games focuses on celebrating the resiliency and dedication of U.S. and international wounded, ill and injured service members. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Emilie Lenglain)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 00:16
    Photo ID: 8489268
    VIRIN: 240620-A-KC361-1952
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.42 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Familiarization with Powerlifting for DoD Warrior Games 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Emilie Lenglain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Familiarization with Powerlifting for DoD Warrior Games 2024
    Familiarization with Powerlifting for DoD Warrior Games 2024
    Familiarization with Powerlifting for DoD Warrior Games 2024
    Familiarization with Powerlifting for DoD Warrior Games 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT