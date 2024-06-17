Familiarization with Powerlifting for DoD Warrior Games 2024

Retired U.S. Army Sgt. Jason Smith, an athlete with Team Army, lifts a weighted barbell in preparation for the next day’s competition taking place at the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, June 20, 2024. The Warrior Games focuses on celebrating the resiliency and dedication of U.S. and international wounded, ill and injured service members. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Emilie Lenglain)

Date Taken: 06.19.2024 Date Posted: 06.21.2024 Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US