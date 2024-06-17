Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 139th services flight help out Yokota's mission [Image 3 of 3]

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell 

    139th Airlift Wing

    The 139th Force Support Squadron's (FSS) services flight helps Yokota's FSS with their lodging mission at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 21, 2024. While in Japan, the Airmen trained and assissted in all the various missions services flights can hold. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell)

