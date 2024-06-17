The 139th Force Support Squadron's (FSS) services flight helps Yokota's FSS with their lodging mission at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 21, 2024. While in Japan, the Airmen trained and assissted in all the various missions services flights can hold. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2024 Date Posted: 06.20.2024 22:44 Photo ID: 8489183 VIRIN: 240620-Z-SP486-1004 Resolution: 2050x1364 Size: 406.7 KB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 139th services flight help out Yokota's mission [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.