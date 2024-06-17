U.S. Marines with maritime raid force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, hover in a CH-53E Super Stallion during a helocast training off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, June 20, 2024. This training develops Marines’ skills and airborne techniques used to insert personnel into a body of water from an aircraft. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Date Posted: 06.20.2024 22:20 Photo ID: 8489130 VIRIN: 240621-M-TU861-1179 Resolution: 3459x1946 Size: 2.31 MB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st MEU MRF | Helocast [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Angel Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.