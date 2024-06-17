31st MEU MRF | Helocast

U.S. Marines with maritime raid force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, transport in a combat rubber raiding craft during a helocast training off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, June 20, 2024. This training develops Marines’ skills and airborne techniques used to insert personnel into a body of water from an aircraft. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

