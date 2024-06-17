Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU MRF | Helocast [Image 2 of 6]

    31st MEU MRF | Helocast

    JAPAN

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with maritime raid force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, transport in a combat rubber raiding craft during a helocast training off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, June 20, 2024. This training develops Marines’ skills and airborne techniques used to insert personnel into a body of water from an aircraft. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Recon
    Helocast
    Marines
    MRF

