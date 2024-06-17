NCTF-RH Tank 7 Residual Fuel Removal

HALAWA, Hawaii (June 10, 2024) Navy contractors drain residual fuel from a Tank 7 valve into a metal 55-gallon drum prior to connecting a forced air ventilation system at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Halawa, Hawaii, June 10, 2024. The tank ventilation and air monitoring procedures have undergone rigorous modeling and regulatory scrutiny to ensure the safety of the surrounding community while allowing workers to safely enter and clean the interior of the tanks. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

