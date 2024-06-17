Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCTF-RH Tank 7 Residual Fuel Removal [Image 1 of 2]

    HALAWA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    HALAWA, Hawaii (June 10, 2024) Navy contractors drain residual fuel from Tank 7 valve into a metal 55-gallon drum prior to connecting a forced air ventilation system at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Halawa, Hawaii, June 10, 2024. The tank ventilation and air monitoring procedures have undergone rigorous modeling and regulatory scrutiny to ensure the safety of the surrounding community while allowing workers to safely enter and clean the interior of the tanks. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    VIRIN: 240610-N-IS471-1008
    Resolution: 2911x2336
    Location: HALAWA, HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCTF-RH Tank 7 Residual Fuel Removal [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    environment
    water quality
    Red Hill
    NCTF-RH
    Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill

