Soldiers with the 229th Engineer Vertical Construction Company complete work June 7, 2024, on an electrical project at Life Support Area (LSA)-Liberty at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work was a troop project coordinated with them by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. Troop projects at Army installations support two objectives — training for the troops completing the work and projects getting completed for installations. (U.S. Army Photo by Christopher Jones/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2024 Date Posted: 06.20.2024 18:17 Photo ID: 8488665 VIRIN: 240607-A-SE727-5620 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 3.16 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 229th Engineer Vertical Construction Company Soldiers complete electrical project at Fort McCoy [Image 22 of 22], by Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.