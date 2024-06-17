Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    229th Engineer Vertical Construction Company Soldiers complete electrical project at Fort McCoy [Image 21 of 22]

    229th Engineer Vertical Construction Company Soldiers complete electrical project at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Christopher Jones 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers with the 229th Engineer Vertical Construction Company complete work June 7, 2024, on an electrical project at Life Support Area (LSA)-Liberty at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work was a troop project coordinated with them by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. Troop projects at Army installations support two objectives — training for the troops completing the work and projects getting completed for installations. (U.S. Army Photo by Christopher Jones/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 18:17
    Photo ID: 8488665
    VIRIN: 240607-A-SE727-5620
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 229th Engineer Vertical Construction Company Soldiers complete electrical project at Fort McCoy [Image 22 of 22], by Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Wisconsin National Guard
    Fort McCoy
    troop projects
    229th Engineer Vertical Construction Company

