A Soldier with the 229th Engineer Vertical Construction Company completes work June 7, 2024, on an electrical project at Life Support Area (LSA)-Liberty at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work was a troop project coordinated with them by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. Troop projects at Army installations support two objectives — training for the troops completing the work and projects getting completed for installations. (U.S. Army Photo by Christopher Jones/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 18:17
|Photo ID:
|8488664
|VIRIN:
|240607-A-SE727-1329
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 229th Engineer Vertical Construction Company Soldiers complete electrical project at Fort McCoy [Image 22 of 22], by Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
