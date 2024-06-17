Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wisconsin National Guard Challenge Academy graduates 112 cadets [Image 5 of 5]

    Wisconsin National Guard Challenge Academy graduates 112 cadets

    MAUSTON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2024

    Photo by Vaughn Larson 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office       

    Joni Mathews, director of the Wisconsin National Guard Challenge Academy, addresses the 112 cadets of Class 52 as well as their family and friends during a June 19 graduation ceremony at Mauston High School in Mauston, Wis. All 112 graduating cadets earned their high school equivalency diploma and up to 16 college credits. The voluntary Challenge Academy is a cost-free alternative education program that reshapes the lives of students 16 to 19 years old who are at risk of not graduating high school. Using a structured, military-styled environment and state-certified teachers and counselors, Challenge Academy builds cadets’ academic abilities, character, self-confidence and personal discipline. Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs photo by Vaughn R. Larson

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wisconsin National Guard Challenge Academy graduates 112 cadets [Image 5 of 5], by Vaughn Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

