Cadets from 40 counties celebrate graduating from the Wisconsin National Guard Challenge Academy during a June 19 ceremony at Mauston High School in Mauston, Wis. All 112 cadets earned their high school equivalency diploma and up to 16 college credits. The voluntary Challenge Academy is a cost-free alternative education program that reshapes the lives of students 16 to 19 years old who are at risk of not graduating high school. Using a structured, military-styled environment and state-certified teachers and counselors, Challenge Academy builds cadets’ academic abilities, character, self-confidence and personal discipline. Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs photo by Vaughn R. Larson

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2024 Date Posted: 06.20.2024 16:00 Photo ID: 8488430 VIRIN: 240619-O-QS269-1397 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 6.1 MB Location: MAUSTON, WISCONSIN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wisconsin National Guard Challenge Academy graduates 112 cadets [Image 5 of 5], by Vaughn Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.