Wisconsin National Guard Challenge Academy graduates 112 cadets

Cadets from 40 counties celebrate graduating from the Wisconsin National Guard Challenge Academy during a June 19 ceremony at Mauston High School in Mauston, Wis. All 112 cadets earned their high school equivalency diploma and up to 16 college credits. The voluntary Challenge Academy is a cost-free alternative education program that reshapes the lives of students 16 to 19 years old who are at risk of not graduating high school. Using a structured, military-styled environment and state-certified teachers and counselors, Challenge Academy builds cadets’ academic abilities, character, self-confidence and personal discipline. Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs photo by Vaughn R. Larson
